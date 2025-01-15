Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,397 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.39% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFF opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

