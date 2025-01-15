Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.70 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS KJAN opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.