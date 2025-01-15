Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,113.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $362.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.67 and its 200 day moving average is $347.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.