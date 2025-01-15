Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

