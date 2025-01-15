Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.20 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 337,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.