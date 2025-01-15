Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETHE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

