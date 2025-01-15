Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average of $198.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

