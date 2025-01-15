Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.