Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $257.42 and a 52 week high of $358.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

