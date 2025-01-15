Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,601,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

