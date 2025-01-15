Brookstone Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

