Brookstone Capital Management Sells 205,453 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,453 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

