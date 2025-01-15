Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,543 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

