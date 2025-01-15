Brophy Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Brophy Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

