Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.