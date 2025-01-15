Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

