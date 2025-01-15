Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 48.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 144.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

