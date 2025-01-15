Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 38,855 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 370.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,188 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 1,355,787 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 1,274,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,788.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 870,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 865,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,205,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

