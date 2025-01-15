Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

