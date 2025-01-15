Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.53 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

