Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

