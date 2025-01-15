Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.25.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

