Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.