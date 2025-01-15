Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equifax by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,789,000 after purchasing an additional 81,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.8 %

EFX opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $272.91.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

