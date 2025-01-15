Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

