Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,252 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 306.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in ASML by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $736.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $702.22 and a 200 day moving average of $801.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.