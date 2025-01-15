Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $594.11 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.09 and a 200 day moving average of $560.90.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.