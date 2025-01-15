Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,291,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

