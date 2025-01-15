Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

