Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

