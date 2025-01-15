Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

