Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

