Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 7.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,560,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,210,000 after buying an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after acquiring an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,170 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

