Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after buying an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,056,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

