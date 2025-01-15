Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $707,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,138.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 131,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

