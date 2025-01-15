Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 667.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 922.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.84 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

