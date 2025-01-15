Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centene were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,063,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Centene by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. The trade was a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,010 shares of company stock worth $2,660,276. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

