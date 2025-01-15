Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

