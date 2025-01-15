Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 892 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of USXF opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
