Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

