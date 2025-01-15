Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,831 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

