Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

RCL opened at $229.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

