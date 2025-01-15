Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $690.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $746.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
