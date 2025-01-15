Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $690.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $746.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $956.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

