Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.8 %

HWM stock opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

