Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,490,000 after purchasing an additional 473,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,898,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

