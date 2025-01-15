Claro Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,795,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

