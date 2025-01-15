Claro Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

