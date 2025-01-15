Claro Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

