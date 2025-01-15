Claro Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,675,000.

ARKK stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

