Claro Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Shares of BST stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

